iPad Pro 2021 expected soon, big display upgrade included

Rumours have swirled for ages about Apple launching an iPad with a Mini-LED panel, and it now seems like the iPad Pro 2021 could very well be that.

Mini-LED, like the OLED tech Apple uses in its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, boasts features like improved brightness, better contrast ratio and efficiency and it should make the rumoured upcoming iPad Pro 2021 a tempting upgrade. This news comes via Korea’s ETNews (via MacRumors) and the report states that LG will supply the panels to Apple.

There has been lots of talk about this next-gen iPad Pro, with rumours suggesting that alongside the Mini-LED tech powering the screen it’ll also run on a version of the A14 chipset currently powering the iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12.

The other strong rumour is that it’ll be the first Apple tablet to boast 5G tech, likely as a paid-for upgrade over the base model. This makes sense, as Apple has shipped its first 5G iPhones this year and adding it to a tablet is the next step.

2020 has been a busy year for the iPad, with both the Pro and Air lines getting upgrades alongside the budget iPad 8. The iPad Pro 2020 wasn’t a giant leap forward, instead offering mild upgrades over the outgoing model. These included an ultra wide rear camera, LiDAR scanner and an extra graphical hit from the A12Z chipset. Apple also announced the Magic Keyboard, which stands as the best iPad keyboard you can buy.

The iPad Air 4 was the bigger upgrade, bringing with it a complete redesign that made it far more like the Pro. New features included a switch to USB-C, support for the newer Apple Pencil and a TouchID sensor embedded inside the power button.

Yearly upgrades aren’t guaranteed for iPad in the same way they are for iPhone. Before the March 2020 revision, the iPad Pro had stayed the same since 2018.

Apple’s next event is set for November 10 and this is where we expect to learn more details about the Apple Silicon Macs.

