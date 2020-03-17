Apple just confirmed four new iPad Pro models by mistake

New Apple iPad Pro models are on the way, judging by a glaring leak from within Apple’s own website

Apple’s Chinese portal temporarily showed the existence four new iPad Pro models within a support document, according to the iPhone in Canada blog.

The models in question are listed as European editions, 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets with LTE and Wi-Fi only models.

Two of the new models, named A2228 and A2229 and representing the Wi-Fi models, had previously leaked within a filing to the Eurasian Economic Commission. The cellular version models, A2231 and A2233, are new to us.

There’s no indication on when these models might be available to buy, but we were expecting the launch to take place alongside the iPhone 9 smartphone some time this month.

Given the likely postponement of that event and the supply chain issues Apple is currently experiencing, release schedules for 2020 are up in the air right now.

There were no images that accompanied the leaks, but in terms of specs, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes mirror the current editions.

We are expecting a 3D depth-sensing camera platform that will headline the new features, while we’re also hearing rumours about a new keyboard accessory with a trackpad akin to Apple’s MacBook range.

Late last year we outlined our own wishlist for Apple’s premium tablet range, which included faster charging solutions out of the box, better access to Files and a 128GB base model for the iPad Pro.

The company has fulfilled so many of our desires down the years that it’s difficult to imagine how much further the iPad Pro range can go, but if anyone can find the next breakthrough, it’s the good folks at Cupertino.

What are you hoping the next-gen iPad Pro will deliver? Or is there little need for a new model at this stage? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

