iPad OLED with ‘lighter weight’ and ‘unrivalled image quality’ prototyped

Apple is reportedly at the prototype stage of the first ever iPad to feature an OLED display ahead of a 2024 launch.

According to Korean website ETNews, Apple is “producing final prototypes of OLED iPads” with South Korean manufacturers LG Display and Samsung.

The publication asserts that Apple’s focus with this new, bolder iPad with be a “lighter weight” alongside the “unrivalled image quality” that the use of OLED will enable.

This is quite the intensive process, it seems, with Apple debuting a dry etching process that removes unnecessary parts when making TFT circuit patterns. The result should be a thinner and lighter display component.

Apple hasn’t worked with this technology before, even though the iPhone line has had OLED displays since the iPhone X in 2017. It seems those smaller OLED panels already offered a sufficient weight saving over their LCD predecessors.

In addition to making these iPad OLED panels thinner, Apple is also said to be working on special coatings that will increase their durability.

We’ve heard about these OLED iPads before. Back in March, reports from credible sources claimed that Apple was looking to bring OLED panel technology to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro some time in 2024.

Those reports claimed that Apple would use low-power LTPO panels, like the iPhone 13 Pro, to enable a variable refresh rate of between 10Hz and 120Hz. The current iPad Pro can only drop to 24Hz, so the new OLED iPads should be a little more energy efficient.