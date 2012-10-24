iPad mini and iPad 4 get new Lightning adapters

Read about the new iPad Air and iPad mini 2

Apple has released a pair of Lightning adapters for the iPhone 5 and newly-announced iPad mini and iPad 4 tablets.

Now available for pre-order at Apple’s online store, the Lightning to VGA and Lightning Digital AV adapters allow you to output whatever is on your iPad, fifth-generation iPod touch or iPhone 5’s screen to a larger one, such as a monitor, your living room HDTV or even a projector. This is called video mirroring.

They also work as standard video outputs for the iPhone 5, iPad 4, iPad mini and fifth-generation iPod touch, enabling playback of photo slideshows or video clips on an external display.

The Lighting Digital AV adapter features an HDMI socket Lightning to VGA adapter. When used for video mirroring, it can output up to 720p HD, but supports full HD 1080p when working as a video output. It also carries audio, and features a Lightning port alongside the HDMI, allowing you to plug another Lightning cable in while you’re using it.

The Lightning to VGA adapter works in a very similar way but does not carry audio and obviously uses an analogue video signal rather than a digital one. It outputs at the same resolutions as the Lightning Digital AV adapter, however.

Both adapters cost £39 and are available now at the Apple website. They’re currently listed as shipping in two to three weeks’ time.

