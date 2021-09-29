iPad Mini 6 jelly scrolling not an issue says Apple

Apple has dismissed early reports of a ‘jelly scrolling’ display issue with the new iPad Mini 6.

Some early users of the sixth generation iPad Mini have reported an uneven scrolling effect known as ‘jelly scroll’ or ‘skewing’ in certain quarters. The effect makes it seem as if one half of the display is a beat behind the other when content moves across it.

However, Apple has responded to these complaints with a flat denial. According to Ars Technica, the company stated that this effect was normal behaviour for LCD screens.

Apparently, because this display technology refreshes line by line, there is a small delay between when the top and bottom of the screen displays content. The result is a slightly uneven scrolling effect.

Of course, this doesn’t explain why the ‘jelly scrolling’ effect isn’t present on other 60Hz LCD displays of this kind.

Apple’s current stance means that it doesn’t feel there’s an issue to fix. In other words, don’t expect to be able to take your fancy new £500 tablet into an Apple Store and have it swapped or corrected for free. iPad mini 6 jelly scrolling’s here to stay – for now.

Slightly-askew scrolling effect aside, the iPad Mini 6 is an impressive revamp for Apple’s compact tablet line. It switches to Apple’s modern straight-edged design language, adds a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, integrates Touch ID and stereo speakers, and pumps up the performance considerably compared to the iPhone Mini 5.

You also get an improved camera, 5G connectivity, 2nd Gen Apple Pencil support, and a USB-C port.