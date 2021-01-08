iPad mini 6 could defy its name with 8.4-inch display

The sixth-generation iPad mini won’t be all that mini, according to a new report tipping an 8.4-inch display.

According to Mac Otakara (via MacRumors), the Japanese Apple news site, Apple is boosting the display from the current 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 design by deploying slimmer bezels. Seeing as the iPad 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, this probably wouldn’t be all that surprising.

The boost would be the first increase in size since the range first launched way back in 2012. Apple also recently boosted the size of the standard iPad model from 9.7-inches to 10.2-inches, which is another increase of 0.5-inches enabled largely by smaller display bezels.

Related: Best iPad

The sources from the Japanese supply chain say the design will be similar to the current iPad Air 3, and will feature a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port. The site said Apple will follow this design language for the standard iPad, which is due a ninth-generation update in 2021.

According to the report, the new iPad mini will arrive in March, which is when Apple has traditionally refreshed its tablet line-up in recent years.

This could also see the launch of new iPad Pro models, debuting a new mini-LED or OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5G modem just like the iPhone 12. It’s also likely to include the same A14X processor from Apple’s newest mobile handsets. Naturally it’ll arrive running iPadOS 14.

It’s not clear if any of these higher-end features will make their way into the iPad mini, but a recent report from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has six mini-LED products in the pipeline, including an iPad Pro, iPad and iPad mini.

In our review of the iPad mini, our reviewer concluded: “The iPad Mini 5 is excellent for the purpose for which it’s designed. This isn’t a productivity beast, nor is it attempting to replace your laptop; it’s a super-fast tablet that will slip easily into your bag and act as an incredible gaming and video-viewing machine.”

Could 2021 be the year the iPad makes a huge leap forward? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.