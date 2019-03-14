Apple is expected to refresh its iPad Mini line in the coming weeks, well over three years after the release of the latest in the series − the iPad Mini 4.

Despite the immensely long gap between releases, however, it’s looking increasingly likely that the iPad Mini 5 will look pretty much identical to its predecessor.

Alleged pictures of an iPad Mini 5 case and screen protector have just been published on Slash Leaks. If they’re the real deal, it looks like the iPad Mini 5 and the Mini 4 will look the same.

Apple is holding an event on March 25, which is expected to revolve around its long-awaited subscription TV platform.

However, there’s a strong chance we’ll see some new hardware on the day too, including the AirPods 2, AirPower wireless charging mat, and new iPad and iPad mini.

The latest is that suppliers of parts for iPads and AirPods are apparently “gearing up for mass production”.

So what could we get from the iPad Mini 5? Leaks have suggested it will maintain the 7.9-inch display, along with thickish bezels, a lightning port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’ll also keep the home button, which suggests Touch ID will be the order of the day, with no fancy Face ID on display here.

On the inside, there will be an upgrade on the A8 processor that powers the iPad Mini 4, but we’re not sure what, exactly.

Reports have claimed that it’ll have some form of Apple’s A10 chip running the show. But will it be the A10 Fusion chip that powers the iPhone 7 and 2018 iPad, or the A10X processor found in the 10.5-inch iPad Pro?

Or could we be treated to the A11 that powers the iPhone 8 and iPhone X? All will hopefully be revealed very soon.

What are you hoping to see from Apple at is March 25 event? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.