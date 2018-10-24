Apple iPad Mini 5 – everything we know so far about Apple’s new iPad Mini update

In a few days time at the October 2018 Apple event, we’re expecting to see a new iPad Pro launched alongside some refreshed Mac hardware. Could there also be room for an iPad Mini 5 update? The latest rumours suggest such a device could well be in the pipeline ahead of a 2019 release date.

The latest report from noted Apple fancier and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been shared by 9to5Mac, and as well as reiterating most of the stuff we’re expecting to see unveiled at next week’s Apple event – a new iPad Pro duo complete with updated Apple Pencil, sweeping Mac range refreshes – he mentions a fifth-gen iPad Mini update.

The iPad Mini 5, as we’ll call it, won’t be revealed on October 30 though: Kuo posits it’s being lined up to arrive sometime in 2019 and says it will feature and “upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel” which would position it more as an update on the (relatively) affordable 9.7-inch iPad (2018) rather than a shrunken iPad Pro.

For reference, this update would be long overdue: the iPad Mini proper hasn’t been updated since 2015, though some of Apple’s more recent tablets (like the aforementioned 9.7-inch iPad) have effectively advanced the range in all but name.

Still, with Apple still proudly flogging the iPad Mini 4, the company seemingly sees a point to maintaining a 7.9-inch device, so perhaps we finally will see the iPad Mini 5 released next year.

Elsewhere, Kuo says that the mythical Apple AirPower wireless charging accessory is still being lined up for late-2018 or early-2019, adding that the rumoured Apple AirPods 2 would come equipped with a Qi-ready case.

That’s all we know right now, but stay tuned, as we’ll update this article with all the latest Apple iPad Mini 5 news, rumours and leaks as they become available.

