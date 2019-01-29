iPad Mini 5: Release date, price, specs and all the latest leaks

iPad Mini 5 – Price, release date and features

The iPad Mini 4 has been on the market for well over three years now, and the word on the street is that Apple is planning to replace it with the iPad Mini 5. Well, it’s either that or retiring the range completely.

Thankfully, it seems likely that Apple will exercise the former option. A new compact iOS tablet has been strongly rumoured for a while now, and we’re expecting to see it sometime in 2019. Here’s everything we think we know about the iPad Mini 5.

iPad Mini 5 release date – When will it come out?

Here’s when previous iPad Minis have been announced:

iPad Mini − October 2012

iPad Mini 2 − October 2013

iPad Mini 3 − October 2014

iPad Mini 4 − September 2015

At first glance, this would appear to be quite instructive, with all four iPad Mini models to date landing around autumn. Sure enough, one well-informed analyst predicted that we’ll see a new iPad Mini model at Apple’s October 2018 press event. In the end though, we got two brand new iPad Pro models.

Of course, the fact that the last iPad Mini launched well over three years ago kind of suggested that all bets were off. With the yearly release rhythm blown to smithereens, history really doesn’t offer much guidance as to an iPad Mini 5 release date.

We’re extremely hopeful that this new smaller model is imminent, though. An Apple filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission dated to January 23 (via MacRumors) mentions seven new iOS tablet models in the pipeline.

Given that the Pro family has just been refreshed, this surely suggests that a new iPad Mini is coming very soon indeed, alongside a new regular iPad. Perhaps at Apple’s annual Spring event, which often includes fresh iPad news.

iPad Mini 5 price – How much will the iPad Mini 5 cost?

The current bog standard 9.7-inch iPad, which launched last March, starts at £319/$329. We’d expect the likely 2019 refresh from Apple to meet a similar price point.

This would suggest to us that a new iPad Mini would need to come in at well under £319. Apple still sells the creaky iPad Mini 4 on its website for £399, though it should be noted that this includes 128GB of storage as standard.

We would expect an iPad Mini 5 to come with a lower storage option, and to hopefully cost less than £300. Fingers crossed.

iPad Mini 5 – Performance

The analyst who predicted the aforementioned October 2018 reveal for the iPad Mini 5, Ming-Chi Kuo, also had something to say about the tablet’s specs. Kuo wasn’t too specific, but he did predict an “upgraded processor” (via 9to5Mac).

Of course, with the iPad Mini 4 likely to be three-and-a-half years old by the time it’s replaced, an upgrade on its creaky A8 CPU is virtually a given. The iPad 2018 runs on an Apple A10 Fusion CPU, so you might expect at least that level of performance in the iPad Mini 5.

The progressive pick would be the Apple A11 chip. This chip drives the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but we haven’t seen it in an iPad yet.

There’s also the chance that Apple will embrace the iPad Mini’s budget tablet status and fit the 2019 model with an A9 CPU. It would still be a performance upgrade on the iPad Mini 4, after all.

iPad Mini 5 – Design and display

One recent post from known Twitter leaker Mr White allegedly shows the design of the iPad Mini 5. If accurate, it suggests that the iPad Mini 5 designation is less accurate than iPad Mini 4S. We’re not entirely convinced.

Yes, the tablet featured in these snaps looks an awful lot like the iPad Mini 4 before it. Which, let’s face it, looks an awful lot like the three preceding iPad Mini models.

Those hoping for an iPad Pro-style makeover with straight edges and slimmed down bezels might be in for a disappointment, then. We’re definitely keeping our fingers crossed though.

As for the display, in his October iPad prediction, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new iPad Mini would come packed with a “lower-cost panel”. Does this mean that it’ll skip the full HDR majesty and ProMotion technology of the latest iPad Pro models, then? It seems likely.

All of which is pointing to an iPad Mini 5 that’s an iterative, low-cost update on the iPad Mini 4. It might not wow, but if it stands as the cheapest iPad yet, we suspect that it’ll be a huge hit.

iPad Mini 5 – Apple Pencil support

One Pro-level feature that could make its way into the iPad Mini 5 is Apple Pencil support.

There has been the suggestion that the reason Apple has all but dumped the Mini line is because of the crossover effect with its larger iPhones. When you have a smartphone with a 6.5-inch display, do you really need a tablet with a 7.9-inch screen?

We’d still say yes, but bundling in a display feature that has yet to come to the iPhone − Apple Pencil support − would go a long way to distinguishing a new iPad Mini.

Besides, the cheap and cheerful 2018 iPad has Apple Pencil support, so it would make a lot of sense to bring consistency across the range.

