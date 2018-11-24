This Black Friday 2018 deals weekend is just getting started and John Lewis has sliced £130 off the latest iPad Mini 4 in celebration.

iPad Mini 4 is the latest small tablet from Apple and it’s the perfect size for reading or watching films on-the-go. In this deal you can bag the slate for £130 off, making it just £269.

iPad Mini 4 John Lewis Deal Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey Save £130 on the Apple iPad Mini 4. This is the latest version of the mini tablet from the company and packs 128GB storage, a 7.9-inch screen and the latest version of iOS.

That price is even more impressive when you consider there’s 128GB of storage on offer here – enough for loads of music, films and books.

Other features include an A8 chip keeping everything running smoothly, the latest version of iOS 12 and a 7.9.-inch Retina display. It’s a strong package that’s still impressive even though it’s been out a few years and it remains the latest iPad Mini Apple has released.

In our 9/10 iPad Mini 4 review we said, “Apple’s latest compact iPad is great. It’s a powerful device that’s ideal for cramming with media and chucking in your bag. It’s slim, with a stunning screen and a battery that doesn’t require constant attention. It’s includes all the features that made the iPad Air 2 so good, but in a more manageable body.”

We carried on to say, “It’s an iPad Air 2, but smaller. Great for media, reading and checking your emails, but not as productive as its bigger brothers.”

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday. Also check our iPad Black Friday deals.

iPad Mini 4 John Lewis Deal Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey Save £130 on the Apple iPad Mini 4. This is the latest version of the mini tablet from the company and packs 128GB storage, a 7.9-inch screen and the latest version of iOS.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.