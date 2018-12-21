The iPad mini revamp is on and it could be here sooner than you think

The iPad mini has once again been tipped to return in 2019, alongside a new 10-inch entry-level iPad model.

A new report from The China Times says Apple will revamp its smaller tablet line for the first time since 2015. According to the sources, the tablet will go into production this month with a possible launch planned for early 2019.

Not a lot else is known about the so-called iPad mini 5, but back in October the knowledgeable analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicted it would feature an “upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel.”

The iPad mini 4, despite being a little long in the tooth, is still on sale at Apple Stores, so a 5th iteration would likely be welcomed by those who appreciate the smaller form factor.

Related: iPad mini 5

Elsewhere, the report (via 9to5Mac) says Apple is plotting a new form factor for a 10-inch standard iPad model. Here there’s a little more detail in the offing.

The sources say there’ll be industrial design updates, which will mean Apple can increase the size of the display without bumping up the size od the tablet too much.

It would seem this tablet would finally replace the 9.7-inch iPad, which was last updated earlier in 2018. The price tag of £329/$329 is likely to remain the same, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to battle suggestions the design of its new iPad Pro is inherently flawed. The company says a bend in the chassis, which many users are seeing out of the box, is normal and a result of its manufacturing process.

Needless to say, iPad Pro owners who’re experiencing the issue, tend to disagree with Apple’s sentiments on this matter.

Would you like Apple to launch an iPad mini 5 in 2019? Or has the mini tablet had its day in the sun? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.