Your iPad might finally be getting a built in calculator with iOS 13

Apple is finally bringing a native calculator app to the iPad, according to this iOS 13 leak.

The news broke today via Twitter account PineLeaks, which claimed sources familiar with the matter had confirmed “iOS 13 on iPad will have a native calculator app”. The news comes mere hours before the start of Apple’s WWDC 2019 conference, where fresh details about iOS 13 are expected to be announced.

It might come as a surprise to hear that your iPad doesn’t already come with a native calculator. The feature is certainly something we have come to take for granted on our smartphones and laptops but Apple’s tablet line has yet to be given the useful addition. In the past, iPad fans have been forced to download a third-party app to complete quick calculations on the go.

PineLeaks went into further detail in a second tweet, explaining that “it might be only useable as a floating window rather than a full fledge app” and that the calculator could be opened through the iPad control center.

The leak account did not share any images of the new feature so we can only speculate what it will actually look like, if the report is accurate. PineLeaks – whose bio proclaims them to be a ‘nerd & apple leaker’ – has yet to actually share any information on Apple that we know to be true, so we’d take the report with a hefty does of salt for now.

PineLeaks also added on their own account that the calculator “might not make it to final builds and release”. Perhaps we shouldn’t get our hopes up that Apple will finally allow us to add up how much we owe our friends for the Uber home on our iPad just yet.