iPad Pro and MacBook Pro to get massive display overhaul within a year – report

Apple is preparing to introduce mini-LED technology into its line-up of products within a year, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

A new 12.9-inch iPad Pro rocking an yet-to-be announced A14X processor will arrive in the latter part of 2019, the analyst said, while that new 16-inch MacBook Pro will get a refresh with the long-tipped display tech in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In a note to investors, Kuo said four to six products with mini-LED displays are expected over the next 2-3 years, with the tech “significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience.” He did not elaborate but he has been predicting the deployment of the tech for quite some time (via 9to5Mac).

Mini-LED displays could enable thinner and lighter product designs, while providing the same benefits of the OLED displays sitting within the current-generation iPhones.

According to Kuo, Apple wants to use the tech because of its benefits in offering localised dimming as well as the wide colour gamut, high contrast and the dynamic range. All this comes without the display burn-in commonly associated with static elements on an OLED display.

Kuo didn’t reveal which of the other devices in Apple’s portfolio would be subject to the overhaul, but we’re likely to see a number of new iPod Pro and MacBook models get it first up. Today’s prediction from the analyst suggests an earlier than expected incorporation of the technology.

Kuo had previously opined that the tech might not make it to Apple devices until 2021. Of course, that could still change, but it’s good to see those estimates moving in the right direction.

