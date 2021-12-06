iPad in 2022: Three models set for upgrades, including big Pro changes

2021 has been a good year for the iPad, with the iPad Mini getting a hefty redesign and the Pro models switching over to the M1 chipset.

However, with 2021 about to tick over into 2022, our attention has turned to what Apple has in store for the next 12 months and it seems like the iPad is in for a busy year.

According to the usually very reliable Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter, Apple has earmarked upgrades to the iPad Air, iPad Pro and the entry-level iPad in 2022.

It’s the upgrades to the iPad Pro that immediately stand out, as Gurman has reiterated earlier claims that the top-end tablet in Apple’s lineup is in for a hefty redesign. A headline feature seems to be the addition of a wireless charging system, possibly similar to the MagSafe ecosystem introduced alongside the iPhone 12.

Wireless charging on a tablet isn’t that common, though we have seen it before on a couple of Huawei slates. For it to be any use, Apple would really have to improve the speeds as a tablet would likely take an age to juice up on a standard Qi pad.

The current high-end iPad Pro

It’s not just the Pro in for a big year

Gurman also suggested the iPad Air and iPad would be in for upgrades and again both of these claims make complete sense. Apple has got into updating the base iPad every year, and with modest upgrades for the 2021 version, next year could finally see a redesign for a tablet that has kept the same look for many years.

The iPad Air 5 didn’t arrive this year, with the previous model launching towards the end of 2020. We loved that slate and it remains arguably the best iPad to buy, so an upgrade is always welcome. While Gurman doesn’t delve into possible improvements, some are obvious like the addition of 5G support. This feature is available on the latest iPad Mini, but the iPad Air 4 remains an LTE-only device.

Trusted Take Wireless charging on an iPad Pro is an interesting idea but it’ll need to be optimised well for it to be truly useful. I can’t see many charging the tablet wirelessly, but it would be ideal for using as a portable wireless charger for devices like AirPods, Apple Watches and even an iPhone. By Max Parker Contact via Twitter Deputy and mobile editor

via: 9to5Mac