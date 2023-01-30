 large image

iPad Fold is only a year away says top Apple analyst

Chris Smith

Apple is planning to launch a folding iPad tablet next year, according to a well-respected Apple analyst.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has rock solid contacts in the supply chain industries, says he’s “positive” an iPad fold will arrive in 2024 to “improve the product mix.”

Kuo says Apple may slow the flow of new iPad models in 2023 as it prepares for the folding iPad and an iPad mini refresh.

“Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24,” Kuo said on Twitter.

“Thus, I’m taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix.”

Furthermore Kou says the folding iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand within the design, which will be made by the aforementioned Annie Tehniology.

“My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Carbon fiber material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable, Kou added. “Anjie Technology, as a polishing and bonding supplier of the carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad, is expected to continue benefiting from the growing trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands in the future.”

An iPad Fold has been heavily rumoured for quite some time now, certainly for most of 2022. In November, it emerged the Samsung was also expecting Apple to launch foldable tablet in 2024. It’s also expected that Apple’s first foldable will be an iPad rather than an iPhone.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
