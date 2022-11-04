 large image

iPad Fold coming in 2024? Samsung thinks it’s happening

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is banking on Apple entering the foldables game in 2024, but it won’t be with an iPhone smartphone, according to a new report.

The Elec is reporting Samsung believes Apple plans to launch a folding tablet or even a laptop within the next two years. That’s interesting, given most of the rumours up to now have focused on an iPhone Fold.

The report from Samsung’s South Korean homeland says executives from Samsung’s mobile division recently informed suppliers of Apple’s expected incursion into a realm where Samsung is currently the dominant player.

The report (via 9to5Mac) was brief on the matter, stating: “The South Korean tech giant also shared its expectation that Apple will join the foldable space in 2024 but with notebooks and tablets first, not smartphones.”

It comes following a report from the industry analysts CSS Insights, which recently mentioned Apple could launch an iPad Fold, rather than going all in on a risky folding version of its flagship product.

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight told CNBC: “Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalise the existing iPhones.”

He also claimed an iPhone Fold beset by technical issues could cause a “feeding frenzy” similar to what Samsung endured with the first Galaxy Fold phone, which was recalled.

Apple instead could “breath new life” into the iPad range with a folding version of its classic tablet.

Would you be interested in a more portable iPad device that folded out with a larger display? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

