iPad Fold coming in 2024? Samsung thinks it’s happening

Samsung is banking on Apple entering the foldables game in 2024, but it won’t be with an iPhone smartphone, according to a new report.

The Elec is reporting Samsung believes Apple plans to launch a folding tablet or even a laptop within the next two years. That’s interesting, given most of the rumours up to now have focused on an iPhone Fold.

The report from Samsung’s South Korean homeland says executives from Samsung’s mobile division recently informed suppliers of Apple’s expected incursion into a realm where Samsung is currently the dominant player.

The report (via 9to5Mac) was brief on the matter, stating: “The South Korean tech giant also shared its expectation that Apple will join the foldable space in 2024 but with notebooks and tablets first, not smartphones.”

It comes following a report from the industry analysts CSS Insights, which recently mentioned Apple could launch an iPad Fold, rather than going all in on a risky folding version of its flagship product.

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight told CNBC: “Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalise the existing iPhones.”

He also claimed an iPhone Fold beset by technical issues could cause a “feeding frenzy” similar to what Samsung endured with the first Galaxy Fold phone, which was recalled.

Apple instead could “breath new life” into the iPad range with a folding version of its classic tablet.

