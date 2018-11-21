iPad Black Friday Deals: Best discounts available right now

Black Friday iPad Deals: Finding an iPad at a reasonable price isn’t as impossible as it used to be. Our team of experts know all the best iPad deals coming up this Black Friday 2018, so you can bag yourself a bargain.
We’ve already seen some discounts ahead of Black Friday as all of the major UK retailers have kickstarted their sales early ahead of November 23rd.
Head further down the page to read about the differences between all the different iPad models. Prior to that, let’s run through the best iPad deals from the UK’s top online retailers for Black Friday.
Black Friday iPad deals live right now
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.
Best iPad deals – Amazon
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB – Space Grey
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB – Space Grey
The latest iPad 9.7-inch with a Fusion A10 processor and support for the Apple Pencil. Ideal if you want a great all-rounder without some of the extra performance of the Pro models.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB Wi-Fi – Gold
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB Wi-Fi – Gold
The do-it-all iPad designed for professional work as well as multi-tasking playtime. Use the A10X Fusion chip to do anything you need with speed on that 10.5-inch Retina display for a good 10 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi – Rose Gold
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi – Rose Gold
If you want to ramp the storage up on Apple’s sweet all-rounder, you can still snag big savings, provided you’re cool with Rose Gold.
Best iPad deals – Argos
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost.
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.
Best iPad deals – Currys
Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018)
Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018)
Currys PC World is currently putting at least £50 towards a new device when you trade in your old tablet, meaning that you could get the iPad 9.7" for just £269.
Best iPad deals – John Lewis
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
This is about as good as the iPad gets right now, with a huge colour-rich display, ample storage, power on tap and cellular connectivity. However, thanks to the divisive Rose Gold colour it’s £60 cheaper than normal. You also get a boosted 3-year warranty from John Lewis.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
This is a rare £50 off one of the ‘regular’ coloured recent iPad models at John Lewis. You get the ultra-capable 10.5-inch Pro model in Space Grey with cellular access, as well as a newly upped 3-year warranty.
Best iPad Deals: Which iPad should you get?
The new iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the newest tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It packs in a Fusion A10 processor, so is plenty capable, and it’s added new support for the Apple Pencil stylus.
The iPad 9.7-inch (2017), on the other hand, is last year’s model and the perfect all-rounder for gaming, browsing and working. The iPad Pro is a more feature-rich option if you’re planning on doing some serious tablet-gazing, but both models of the iPad 9.7-inch offer the perfect balance of functionality and price, and is the go-to iPad for most people.
The iPad Pro is a big step up from the iPad 9.7-inch, in price, size and functionality. You have the choice of iPad Pro 10.5– or 12.9-inch versions. Both offer the best screen, camera and performance we’ve seen on a tablet.
If you want the full functionality of an iPad but in a smaller model, the iPad mini 4 will be right up your street. It’s lighter and more manageable in one hand than its bigger brothers, and while typing is trickier because of the smaller keyboard, it’s a great size for reading and commuting. This is also the cheapest iPad you can get.
In short, if you want a tablet just for Netflix binges and web browsing then stick to the iPad 9.7-inch, or iPad mini if portability is important. But if you want the best iPad and are prepared to pay for it, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you can get.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.