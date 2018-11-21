iPad Black Friday Deals: Best discounts available right now

Black Friday iPad Deals: Finding an iPad at a reasonable price isn’t as impossible as it used to be. Our team of experts know all the best iPad deals coming up this Black Friday 2018, so you can bag yourself a bargain.

We’ve already seen some discounts ahead of Black Friday as all of the major UK retailers have kickstarted their sales early ahead of November 23rd.

Head further down the page to read about the differences between all the different iPad models. Prior to that, let’s run through the best iPad deals from the UK’s top online retailers for Black Friday.

Black Friday iPad deals live right now

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best iPad deals – Amazon

Best iPad deals – Argos

Best Argos iPad Deals iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost. iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.

Best iPad deals – Currys

Best Currys PC World iPad Deals Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018) Currys PC World is currently putting at least £50 towards a new device when you trade in your old tablet, meaning that you could get the iPad 9.7" for just £269.

Best iPad deals – John Lewis

Best iPad Deals: Which iPad should you get?

The new iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the newest tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It packs in a Fusion A10 processor, so is plenty capable, and it’s added new support for the Apple Pencil stylus.

The iPad 9.7-inch (2017), on the other hand, is last year’s model and the perfect all-rounder for gaming, browsing and working. The iPad Pro is a more feature-rich option if you’re planning on doing some serious tablet-gazing, but both models of the iPad 9.7-inch offer the perfect balance of functionality and price, and is the go-to iPad for most people.

The iPad Pro is a big step up from the iPad 9.7-inch, in price, size and functionality. You have the choice of iPad Pro 10.5– or 12.9-inch versions. Both offer the best screen, camera and performance we’ve seen on a tablet.

If you want the full functionality of an iPad but in a smaller model, the iPad mini 4 will be right up your street. It’s lighter and more manageable in one hand than its bigger brothers, and while typing is trickier because of the smaller keyboard, it’s a great size for reading and commuting. This is also the cheapest iPad you can get.

In short, if you want a tablet just for Netflix binges and web browsing then stick to the iPad 9.7-inch, or iPad mini if portability is important. But if you want the best iPad and are prepared to pay for it, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you can get.

