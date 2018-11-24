Best iPad Deals for January 2019: Save on the iPad Pro 2017

Best iPad Deals: If you’re shopping for a new tablet, then you’re probably shopping for a new iPad. Here are the best iPad deals for early 2019.
While the argument continues to rage about which smartphone platform is better – Android or iOS – the best tablet platform is more or less a settled matter.
Apple’s iPad family is the best tablet range on the market. Provided you have the money, that is.
That last point is an important one. Apple doesn’t make a cheap iPad, which understandably leaves many looking for more budget-friendly alternatives.
While that’s certainly the case, you can take the sting out of that iPad purchase by grabbing one of these deals. We’ve scoured the websites of the UK’s best retailers to find the cheapest iPads around.
The key here is to look to Apple’s older models. With a pair of all new iPad Pro models on the market, the preceding models are ripe for price cuts.
With Apple’s exemplary ongoing software support for older hardware, it really isn’t a risk or even a compromise to buy one of these ‘out of date’ machines. They’re still great, and they still provide largely the same great tablet experience as the new models.
If you want to read about the differences between all the differed iPad models, head down to the bottom of the page.
Before that, let’s run through the best iPad deals from the UK’s top online retailers.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.
Best iPad deals – Apple
Best Apple iPad Deals
iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi 32GB + £40 Apple Store Gift Card
iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi 32GB + £40 Apple Store Gift Card
Buy the 2018 Apple iPad from the Apple Store this Black Friday, and you'll get a free Apple Store Gift Voucher worth £40.
iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wii-Fi 64GB + £80 Apple Store Gift Card
iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wii-Fi 64GB + £80 Apple Store Gift Card
Apple's giving away an £80 Apple Store Gift Card when you buy an iPad Pro this Black Friday. Grab one while stocks last.
Best iPad deals – Amazon
Best Amazon iPad Deals
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB – Space Grey
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB – Space Grey
The latest iPad 9.7-inch with a Fusion A10 processor and support for the Apple Pencil. Ideal if you want a great all-rounder without some of the extra performance of the Pro models.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB Wi-Fi – Gold
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB Wi-Fi – Gold
The do-it-all iPad designed for professional work as well as multi-tasking playtime. Use the A10X Fusion chip to do anything you need with speed on that 10.5-inch Retina display for a good 10 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi – Rose Gold
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi – Rose Gold
If you want to ramp the storage up on Apple’s sweet all-rounder, you can still snag big savings, provided you’re cool with Rose Gold.
Best iPad deals – Argos
Best Argos iPad Deals
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost.
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.
Best iPad deals – Currys
Best Currys PC World iPad Deals
Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018)
Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018)
Currys PC World is currently putting at least £50 towards a new device when you trade in your old tablet, meaning that you could get the iPad 9.7" for just £269.
Best iPad deals – John Lewis
Best John Lewis iPad Deals
Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
A big Black Friday saving on an iPad Mini and you get 3 months Apple Music and a 2-year warranty.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
This is about as good as the iPad gets right now, with a huge colour-rich display, ample storage, power on tap and cellular connectivity. However, thanks to the divisive Rose Gold colour it’s £60 cheaper than normal. You also get a boosted 3-year warranty from John Lewis.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
This is a rare £50 off one of the ‘regular’ coloured recent iPad models at John Lewis. You get the ultra-capable 10.5-inch Pro model in Space Grey with cellular access, as well as a newly upped 3-year warranty.
2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey
2018 Apple iPad 9.7", A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey
Apple's cheapest iPad is now even more affordable with this great saving on the 9.7-inch iPad. Save £20 and bag this great tablet for under £300.
Best iPad Deals: Which iPad should you get?
The iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the latest ‘regular’ tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It packs in a Fusion A10 processor, so is plenty capable, and it’s added new support for the Apple Pencil stylus.
The iPad 9.7-inch (2017), on the other hand, is last year’s model and the perfect all-rounder for gaming, browsing and working. The iPad Pro is a more feature-rich option if you’re planning on doing some serious tablet-gazing, but both models of the iPad 9.7-inch offer the perfect balance of functionality and price, and is the go-to iPad for most people.
The iPad Pro (2018) is Apple’s newest and most capable tablet. It’s a massive step up from all of the the iPad 9.7-inch in price, power and functionality. You have the choice of iPad Pro 11- or 12.9-inch versions. Both offer the best screen, camera and performance we’ve seen on a tablet.
The iPad Pro (2017) is the previous generation of Apple’s premium tablet, with a design that’s closer to the 9.7-inch family, but with a choice of 10.5– or 12.9-inch models. They’re still very capable machines with Apple Pencil support and four speakers.
If you want the full functionality of an iPad but in a smaller model, the iPad mini 4 will be right up your street. It’s lighter and more manageable in one hand than its bigger brothers, and while typing is trickier because of the smaller keyboard, it’s a great size for reading and commuting. This is also the cheapest iPad you can get.
In short, if you want a tablet just for Netflix binges and web browsing then stick to the iPad 9.7-inch, or iPad mini if portability is important. But if you want the best iPad and are prepared to pay for it, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you can get.
