Best iPad Deals for January 2019: Save on the iPad Pro 2017

Best iPad Deals: If you’re shopping for a new tablet, then you’re probably shopping for a new iPad. Here are the best iPad deals for early 2019.

While the argument continues to rage about which smartphone platform is better – Android or iOS – the best tablet platform is more or less a settled matter.

Apple’s iPad family is the best tablet range on the market. Provided you have the money, that is.

That last point is an important one. Apple doesn’t make a cheap iPad, which understandably leaves many looking for more budget-friendly alternatives.

While that’s certainly the case, you can take the sting out of that iPad purchase by grabbing one of these deals. We’ve scoured the websites of the UK’s best retailers to find the cheapest iPads around.

The key here is to look to Apple’s older models. With a pair of all new iPad Pro models on the market, the preceding models are ripe for price cuts.

With Apple’s exemplary ongoing software support for older hardware, it really isn’t a risk or even a compromise to buy one of these ‘out of date’ machines. They’re still great, and they still provide largely the same great tablet experience as the new models.

If you want to read about the differences between all the differed iPad models, head down to the bottom of the page.

Before that, let’s run through the best iPad deals from the UK’s top online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best Argos iPad Deals iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost. iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.

Best Currys PC World iPad Deals Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018) Currys PC World is currently putting at least £50 towards a new device when you trade in your old tablet, meaning that you could get the iPad 9.7" for just £269.

Best iPad Deals: Which iPad should you get?

The iPad 9.7-inch 2018 is the latest ‘regular’ tablet in Apple’s range, and it looks just like any other iPad from the past five years. It packs in a Fusion A10 processor, so is plenty capable, and it’s added new support for the Apple Pencil stylus.

The iPad 9.7-inch (2017), on the other hand, is last year’s model and the perfect all-rounder for gaming, browsing and working. The iPad Pro is a more feature-rich option if you’re planning on doing some serious tablet-gazing, but both models of the iPad 9.7-inch offer the perfect balance of functionality and price, and is the go-to iPad for most people.

The iPad Pro (2018) is Apple’s newest and most capable tablet. It’s a massive step up from all of the the iPad 9.7-inch in price, power and functionality. You have the choice of iPad Pro 11- or 12.9-inch versions. Both offer the best screen, camera and performance we’ve seen on a tablet.

The iPad Pro (2017) is the previous generation of Apple’s premium tablet, with a design that’s closer to the 9.7-inch family, but with a choice of 10.5– or 12.9-inch models. They’re still very capable machines with Apple Pencil support and four speakers.

If you want the full functionality of an iPad but in a smaller model, the iPad mini 4 will be right up your street. It’s lighter and more manageable in one hand than its bigger brothers, and while typing is trickier because of the smaller keyboard, it’s a great size for reading and commuting. This is also the cheapest iPad you can get.

In short, if you want a tablet just for Netflix binges and web browsing then stick to the iPad 9.7-inch, or iPad mini if portability is important. But if you want the best iPad and are prepared to pay for it, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you can get.

