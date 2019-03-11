The iPad 2019 will feature a headphone jack and Touch ID, it has been reported.

According to a new report from Japanese blog Macotakara, Apple’s upcoming tablet won’t go the same way as the iPad Pro 2018, which divided consumers by ditching both of the aforementioned features.

The Touch ID system was upgraded to Face ID on the tablet but, as we pointed out in our 4/5 review, losing a headphone jack on a tablet seems odd. That’s definitely not an upgrade.

While this is merely a rumour at present, many people will be glad to hear that the headphone jack could make a comeback. Furthermore, the suggestion that Touch ID will return too, suggests that the iPad 2019 could be just as affordable as the 9.7-inch iPad 2018, which starts at £319.

We loved the iPad 2018, praising its design, price and user experience in our 5/5 review. Not very many products earn top marks here at Trusted Reviews. Here’s our verdict: “The new iPad is an iPad Pro on a budget. You get many of the same features for a fraction of the price, and that makes it hugely compelling.”

Back in February, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research note detailing what he believes to be the company’s plans for 2019, and in it he claimed that the iPad will increase in size to 10.2-inches.

One month prior to this, Bloomberg reported that Apple was set to unveil the new iPad with “a roughly 10-inch screen” and a Lightning port instead of USB-C, in spring. It will likely be joined by the long-awaited iPad Mini 5 and iPod Touch 2019.

What are you expecting from Apple in 2019? Would you be tempted by a low-cost iPad with a fairly modest feature set, as long as it retained the headphone jack? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.