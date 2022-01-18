 large image

iPad 10 could add 5G and little else

This year’s non-Pro iPad model, aka the iPad 10, aka the iPad 10th generation, may lead with 5G connectivity, with few other advancements of note.

That’s the claim from tipster @dylandkt, who tweeted that this year’s mainstream Apple tablet would bring 5G mobile network connectivity to the party.

Other than 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6, the iPad 10 will supply the expected power boost courtesy of Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. That’s the SoC that drives the iPhone 12 series, rather than the current iPhone 13 with its A15 Bionic.

Dylan notes that this will essentially be it for the iPad 10, with any major design advances held off until 2023.

This will leave the mainstream iPad line feeling like a bit of an outlier if true. In recent years the iPad Mini 6 and the iPad Air 4 have both adopted the design of the iPad Pro.

As a result, the current iPad 9 is the only Apple tablet to feature chunky top and bottom bezels, a home button, and curved rather than flat edges. If this latest prediction proves accurate, we could be looking at a near two-year wait until the whole iPad range gets that uniform square-shouldered look.

It’s not the only iPad model that might experience delays to key overhauls. Last week we reported on the suggestion that we won’t see an OLED iPad until 2024, owing to negotiations between Apple and Samsung over the type and cost of the display technology to be used.

