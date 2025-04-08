iOS redesign coming to iPhone this year showcased in biggest leak yet

Rumours about a new look for iOS 19 have been swirling for quite some time, with a slew of leakers and those ‘in the know’ pointing towards a VisionOS-esque look for the big iPhone update. But what does that actually look like?

We got our first glimpse at the redesign courtesy of FTP’s Jon Prosser a few weeks ago. The well-known leaker recreated screenshots provided by a confidential source (to not reveal internal identity markers to Apple), but these were pretty limited in scope, focused mainly on elements like the Messages and Camera apps.

Well, the leaker is back again with a second YouTube video detailing the update, but this time, we get a much better look at the redesigned elements within iOS 19 – and as reports suggested, it’s quite the visual overhaul.

The second video, like the first, contains recreated renders of iOS 19 provided by sources directly within Apple, and seems to showcase much of what we’ve heard so far: a glass-like, visionOS design with translucent buttons, notifications and more.

Image Credit: Jon Prosser/FTP

However, the bigger change comes to app icons themselves. Despite previously claiming that circular icons weren’t on the cards, the leaker now believes that they are coming – though they may not be perfectly circular as they are in visionOS.

Prosser explains that the rounder app icons are actually hidden by default on internal iOS 19 builds, likely in an attempt by Apple to keep this under wraps until the official reveal at WWDC in June.

Prosser’s source claimed that long-pressing on a squircle app icon in the iOS 19 internal build will switch it to its rounder design following a brief animation. With a built-in animation, it’s seemingly unlikely that this is just a visual glitch or bug.

Image Credit: Jon Prosser/FTP

This rounded look seems to be prevalent throughout iOS 19 if the leak is true, with rounded corners for elements like the shortcut menus that appear when you long-press on an app icon, along with elements like volume and display brightness sliders. It’s also said to extend to the Settings app, with slimmer toggles and rounded corners.

Prosser also details a new subtle lighting effect coming to iOS 19, likely to showcase that glass-like design. The leaker claims that the Flashlight and Camera controls found on the Lock Screen will shimmer dynamically as you move your iPhone around.

Image Credit: Jon Prosser/FTP

First-party apps like the App Store, Apple Music and Phone apps also feature a few tweaks, featuring a floating pill-shaped menu bar at the bottom of the app in place of the static alternative in iOS 18, complete with new animations when switching between menus.

With just two months until the big reveal at WWDC, we don’t have that long until we see the iOS 19 redesign for ourselves. The question is, what else will leak between now and then?