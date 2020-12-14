iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.3 brings Fitness Plus along with major watchOS boost

Apple has released a series of important updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch devices, which brings support for the new Apple Fitness Plus subscription service.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 brings access to the new home workout platform, which launches on December 14, as well as support for the ProRAW photography, and compatibility with the new AirPods Max over-ear headphones.

The tvOS 14.3 update also brings the Apple Fitness Plus app into play and you’d think the device will be a perfect vessel for the app, giving users the largest screen in the home. Apple is also making it easier to find Apple TV Plus content with some UI refinements in tvOS 14.3. This update also brings support for AirPods Max.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

The watchOS update also brings the aforementioned updates, but also offers improvements for the electrocardiogram feature for Series 4, Series 5 and Series 6 Apple Watch models. It’s not clear precisely what those improvements are, but this update to the algorithm is likely to boost accuracy of the potentially life-saving tool that can detect atrial fibrillation.

The Apple Watch also gets the Vo2 Max measurement, which is the oxygen consumption measured during intense exercise. The more oxygen consumed by the body the during this exercise, the greater the physical fitness is considered to be.

The Apple Watch is necessary for the optimal Apple Fitness Plus experience for data collection purposes. You can get three months free when you buy an Apple Watch. Otherwise, it’s £10 a month and a subscription can be shared with up to 5 other family members.

Apple says: “Your Apple Watch is equipped with sensors that, combined with advanced algorithms, give you all the metrics you need to track your workout. With the creation of Apple Fitness+, that information is now synced to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV in real time to keep you motivated and engaged.”