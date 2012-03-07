iOS Devices Account for 76 Percent of Apple Revenue

At this year’s Q1 Apple product launch event in San Francisco, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that “post-PC” iOS devices now account for more than three-quarters of the company’s revenue.

Ahead of the iPad 3 launch, Cook waxed lyrical about the “post-PC” revolution, where convergence devices like tablets have taken over from more traditional computers. It’s a movement that’s apparently in full swing, as Cook says that convergence devices like these – namely iPads, iPod touches and iPhones – now account for 76 percent of the company’s revenue. And let’s not forget, the Macbook Air and Macbook pro are anything but flops.

Apple is expected to sell around 50 million tablets in 2012. The company sold a rather eye-opening 315 million iOS devices in 2011, 62 million in the last quarter alone. Perhaps the death of the PC isn’t as far away as some critics argue.

