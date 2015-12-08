iOS 9.2 arrives to boost Apple Music, News, Mail and iBooks

Apple’s iOS 9.2 operating system is now out in the wild, offering improvements for a number of core applications.

The latest boost, which has been available to beta testers since late October, offers some Apple Music housekeeping.

Firstly, users will be able to download albums or playlists from the iCloud Music Library, by tapping the iCloud button.

Also, the most recently changed playlists will appear at the top of the list when adding songs, while users will also be able to create new playlists when adding songs.

For those in the US and the UK, Apple News now features a Top Stories section

promising “the most important news of the day.”

In Mail, the Mail Drop functionality has been ported over from Mac OS X to allow iOS device owners to send files up to 5GB in size.

iBooks is now 3D Touch supported enabling users to “to peek and pop pages from the table of contents, your notes and bookmarks, or from search results inside a book.”



Podcasts and Safari are now more stable, while a number of lingering issues have also been squashed.

Finally, the iPhone now supports Apple’s USB camera adapter, making it easy for users to import pictures from a digital camera to an iPhone. Previously it only worked on iPads.

The roll out of iOS 9.2 follows the reveal of an Apple-branded Smart Battery Case for iPhone on Tuesday.