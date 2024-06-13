iOS 18’s most underrated new feature has been revealed

While all of the glitzy new iOS features are launched every year at WWDC, the days afterwards can be just as exciting as all the smaller improvements Apple is making become apparent by those bold enough to dive into the beta versions.

Yesterday we got word the clock will stay visible even when the battery dies, today we’re learning the process of turning an iPhone off will actually become simple again this year.

Because let’s face it folks, as Apple has improved the iPhone over the years, simple matters like turning off the phone have become less straightforward.

Since pressing the side button now activates Siri, you can no longer press and hold to bring up the power menu, you also have to recruit the volume rocker and hold them at the same time. With some of the larger Pro Max iPhones this isn’t always the easiest action to perform.

Thankfully in iOS 18 Apple is introducing a tweak that means you won’t have to press and hold any buttons at all.

The redesigned Control Centre, which is actually one of the biggest changes iPhone users may interact with on a day-to-day basis will now have a power button right there in the top corner, 9to5Mac reports.

Image credit: 9to5Mac

Tap that button, the report says and you’ll see the familiar power screen pop up where you can slide to turn the phone off, or access the Medical ID or make an Emergency Call.

So a small improvement, but an improvement nonetheless! We’re sure to see a few more of them arrive before the consumer version arrives this summer.

What’s your favourite new iOS 18 feature? Apple Intelligence with its cutting edge generative AI skills that’ll do everything for you?

Or, you know, just the ability to turn the bloody thing off more easily? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.