iOS 18 to introduce major deterrent for iPhone thieves

Apple may be planning to add a new iOS 18 feature that will make iPhone handsets far less vaulable to thieves.

The release candidate for iOS 18 features a new Activation Lock feature Apple plans to use for individual iPhone parts, joining the iPhone itself.

It means individual iPhone components will now be linked to the users’ Apple ID. The battery, camera module and display serial numbers will be paired with the phone’s owner.

That means, in one respect, there’s less point in stealing an iPhone and breaking it down for spare parts after the legal owner remote locks the device and prevents it from being reactivated.

If a used part is installed on an iPhone, the user will be asked for the Apple ID (now dubbed Apple Acccount) associated with the phone’s original owner. Should that not match up, the third party won’t be able to use the phone correctly.

Apple announced this change back in April, along with changes to the self service repair program that allow for used, genuine parts to be purchased by users to foster a more planet friendly solution.

“Apple will also extend its popular Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts in order to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts. Requested by customers and law enforcement officials, the feature was designed to limit iPhone theft by blocking a lost or stolen iPhone from being reactivated,” Apple said.

“If a device under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted.”

iOS 18 becomes availble to consumers on Monday September 16. It’s possible the feature will not arrive within the first version of the software and held back until later in the cycle. However, it’s presence in the release candidate is indicative that life is about to get harder for iPhone thieves on Monday.

