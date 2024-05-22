Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 18 New Emoji: Characters to sum up bleakness of modern life

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A new version of iOS usually brings new emoji as Apple integrates the characters approved by the Unicode Consortium, which is a sort of governing body of the emoji world.

iOS 18 will be no different, although there seems to be a lot fewer than we’re used to within the initial wave of characters for 2024.

There are just seven emoji are set to be added to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and, for the first time, visionOS. However, the integration mightn’t be until a later version of the software such as iOS 18.4, if recent precedent is followed

Some of them are, as it turns out, quite bleak. They new candidates are as follows:

  • Sleepy face
  • Leafless tree
  • Shovel
  • Splatter
  • Fingerprint
  • Root vegetable (mmmm turnips!)
  • Harp

Ok, the latter three are ok, but the first four could be considered to have a grim theme uniting them. You can see them in the main image but, as @TechLiandr on X points out, they’ll be redrawn by Apple in its own style.

https://x.com/TechLiandr/status/1793274681065193577

Earlier this year, in iOS 17.4 Apple added brand new six emoji to the keyboard, including: Head Shaking Horizontally, Head Shaking Vertically, Phoenix Bird, Lime, Brown Mushroom and Broken Chain. The rest were variations of existing emoji with diversity and direction considerations.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

