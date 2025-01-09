Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 18 might have an unannounced Invites app in the pipeline

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple appears to be working on a new ‘Invites’ app, which could help users manage their upcoming events outside of the Calendar app.

While scouring the iOS 18.3 beta, 9to5Mac spotted evidence of an Apple Invites app that might be part of the next major release of the mobile operating system.

According to the report, the app might be a great way to share invites to events and meetings, both in-person or online.

Considering the Calendar app already does a pretty good job of accomplishing this need, it’s unclear whether there’s any special sauce involved to justify a standalone new application.

The report says Invites will show users a list of invitees and the RSVPs, while suggesting a “more fun interface” than currently available within the calendar app.

Considering Apple did not mention this app when revealing iOS 18 in 2024, it’s by no means a given that Invites will be a part of any updates during the next few months.

It’s possible Apple is currently developing it in the background to announced as an iOS 19 feature, it’s possible it’ll form part of another major app (like Calendar), and it’s possible the company might drop it altogether.

Apple still has plenty of pre-announced features to launch during iOS 18’s life cycle, including headline Apple Intelligence features like the revamped, conversational Siri voice assistant.

Apple will likely announce iOS 19 at WWDC in early June, which might be a more natural venue for Invites to make its bow.

Get Access