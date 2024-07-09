iOS 18 adds colour-shifting dynamic wallpaper

iOS 18 is set to add a neat new dynamic wallpaper, as evidenced by the latest beta release.

Apple has just released the iOS 18 developer beta 3, which is available to all paid-up app developers. Perhaps the most interesting addition is the customary default wallpaper refresh.

We’re used to receiving a snazzy new wallpaper with our new iOS versions by now. They always look great, but often go unused due to the personalisation options that many people go for.

iOS 18 could be different, however, thanks to this new dynamic features. It’s been noticed by 9to5Mac that the latest wallpaper offers a colour-changing ‘dynamic’ option.

There are four base variations of the new iOS 18 wallpaper (together with their dark mode alternatives), each sporting a two-tone design. These are Yellow, Pink, Azure, and Purple.

However, once selected, the dynamic option will see the wallpaper shifting steadily between each of these colours across the day, and even mixing them up.

iOS 18 was announced at Apple’s WWDC event in June, and is set to roll out some time in September. Key features will include icon customisation, letting you tint your icons with a single colour.

Control Centre is set for an update, with the new ability to swipe through different pages of Controls. Third party apps will also be able to add their own custom Controls.

Privacy is receiving another boost, with the ability to apply Face ID authentication requests to individual apps, and to hide apps in a hidden folder away from your home screen.

For more on what iOS 18 is set to offer, check out our rundown.