iOS 18.4 Features: What’s new in the next big update

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has just launched the first iOS 18.4 beta to the public with plenty of new features for iPhone users. Here’s what’s coming in April.

The update, which will likely go through several beta versions before rolling out, introduces new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Apple News, Control Centre, CarPlay, Podcasts and more.

However, the most anticipated feature left in the iOS 18 release schedule is missing from the iOS 18.4 public beta 1. That’s the generative AI overhaul of Siri to make it smarter and more conversational.

Recent reports have suggested that users will have to wait until iOS 18.5 later in the spring or into the summer.

Here’s what is new in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 for iPad users.

Priority Notifications

The newest Apple Intelligence feature enables users to see what the Gen AI deems to be the most important notifications. The AI looks at what’s coming in and decides which it should place at the very top of the pile. They will stay there until they are addressed.

Apple Priority Notifications
Image credit: 9to5Mac

New Image Playground tools

The Gen AI image creation tool has a new style in iOS 18.4, which Apple describes as Sktech. That’ll go alongside Apple’s current Illustration and Animation styles.

Apple News+ Food

The Apple News+ subscription is getting a major boost with a new Food tab that’ll serve up “tens of thousands” of recipes as well as step-by-step instructions. The recipes, tips and more are collated from publications like Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

“The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen,” Apple explained in a newsroom post.

Apple News Plus Food step by step

Control Centre Ambient Music

The quick settings menu Apple calls the Control Centre is getting musical. When iOS 18.4 rolls out in April, the company is adding ambient music based on four Apple Music playlists. There’s Chill, Productivity, Sleep and Wellbeing.

A third row in CarPlay

If you have a large CarPlay-enabled screen in your car, you’ll be able to add a third row of applications, meaning less swiping side to side to find the apps of your choice.

Podcast app widgets

Another minor change enables users to select Library or Shows for quick access from a home screen widget.

