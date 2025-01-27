iOS 18.3 boosts Visual Intelligence and fixes those Notification Summaries

Apple has released the iOS 18.3 update for iPhone users, bringing some minor fixes and improvements.

The most modest update of the iOS 18 cycle thus far mainly focuses on tweaking the Apple Intelligence-based Notification Summaries, while the Visual Intelligence camera feature also gets an update.

Apple is also offering a host of smaller improvements and bug fixes.

Here’s everything included in iOS 18.3.

Notification Summaries

This feature only applies to the iPhone 16 models and the iPhone 15 Pro handsets with access to Apple Intelligence.

Apple is adding tools to manage settings for notification settings from the lock screen, while there’s also an updated style for the summarised notifications to make them distinguishable from regular notifications.

Moving forward, they’ll be italicised and the Apple Intelligence glyph will be present too. This comes after a spate of errors that pushed Apple to offer more clarity about the AI-based summaries.

Speaking of those errors, Apple is revoking the notifications summaries for all news and entertainment apps for the time being in iOS 18.3. We’re not yet clear when they’ll return.

Apple says “users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available.”

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control

The Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models also unlocks an Apple Intelligence-based feature called Visual Intelligence.

Pressing and holding the Camera Control button enables users to “learn about the objects and places around you and get more information about what you’ll see” just by pointing the camera shutter at the objects.

This update enables you to add an event to the Calendar from a poster or flyer, while it’ll also easily identify plants and animals.

‘Enhancements and bug fixes’

The release notes for iOS 18.3 also include the following:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

Apple Intelligence on by default

Something not mentioned in the release notes is the news Apple Intelligence is now on by default. It’s probably the first thing you’ll notice when updating if you haven’t enabled it yet. Here’s how to turn off Apple Intelligence.

How to get iOS 18.3

iPhone users with devices compatible with iOS 18 can head to Settings > Software Update to find the iOS 18.3 update waiting for them. You can download and install from there. Try and ensure you are connected to Wi-Fi and have plenty of battery life available.