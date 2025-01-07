Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 18.2.1 may just fix your iPhone

Jon Mundy

Apple has released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, and while there aren’t any major additions, it might just fix your iPhone.

iOS 18.2 launched almost exactly a month ago, and saw Apple getting serious about AI (that’s Apple Intelligence, of course) as well as a fresh new look for the Mail app. However, it also brought with it the usual litany of bugs and imperfections.

That’s what iOS 18.2.1, which is available to download now, is intended to fix, with no major new features reported. Apple hasn’t offered any specifics on what those fixes might include, but it’s notable that there’s no mention of any security element to this update. It’s purely about squashing bugs.

Some users reported battery drain issues following the update to iOS 18.2, which isn’t the first time a new version of Apple’s mobile operating system has done such a thing. Face ID authentication and Wi-Fi connectivity have also suffered for some iPhone users post-iOS 18.2 update.

Apple recommends that all users download this latest update, which suggests that at least some of the bugs relate to general iOS operation outside of the new Apple Intelligence features. Only newer iPhones can take advantage of Apple’s new AI tools.

Updating is as simple as ever. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update, then hit Download and Install.

iOS 18.2 brought with it the ability to create so-called Genmoji, which are custom AI-generated emoji produced through natural language requests (eg. “T-Rex wearing a tutu and riding a surfboard”).

Image Playground, meanwhile, is Apple’s new image generation tool. Describe the image you want, again using natural language, and maybe select a person for the image to be based upon and then select the style of the image to be generated. You’ll then be able to select themes, costumes, accessories, places and more.

This was also the iOS version where support for ChatGPT was added to Siri and Writing Tools.

Other additions included a proper two-stage shutter button function for the iPhone 16’s new Camera Control, while Visual Intelligence with Camera Control lets you learn about places and interact with information by pointing your iPhone’s camera at the object.

