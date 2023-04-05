iOS 17 could give a much-loved feature an overdue revamp

iOS 17 might not be the biggest update in terms of new features, according to recent reports, but the Control Center could be one area in line for a revamp.

According to a source trusted by MacRumors the iPhone and iPad quick settings menu, which can be accessed by dragging a finger down from the top of the display, will be overhauled.

The handy feature offers rapid access to connectivity settings, volume, brightness, media and other handy tools like the flashlight, and Apple TV remote and the do not disturb settings.

However, although there have been additions down the years, the feature has remained largely the same for the last five years or so. Certainly since 2017 when it was expanded to cover the entire display with the option to add more icons.

The source, who MacRumors says tipped them off over the Dynamic Island within the iPhone 14 Pro too, didn’t really have any specific information about the changes other than to say it would be a “major” revamp.

However, they did say iOS 17 will be more of a maintenance update with performance and stability improvements, which ties into previous reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – who also says that’ll be the case, while adding some “nice to have” features.

iOS 17 will be officially revealed at Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote address in Cupertino on June 5. Apple traditionally unveils the refreshed operating systems for all of its platforms during the annual event.

This year we may see a new one entirely – the rumoured xrOS that would power the rumoured Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset. However, there are more rumours Apple could choose to push this announcement back further.

How do you think Apple could improve the Control Centre? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.