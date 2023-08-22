Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 17 beta may have leaked a major iPhone 15 Pro feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The rumours Apple is planning to fit the iPhone 15 Pro with a versatile Action Button in place of the traditional mute switch may have just been corroborated by iOS 17.

In the latest beta version of the forthcoming iOS 17 update, 9to5Mac spotted evidence the customisable hardware feature might be a key iPhone 15 Pro feature.

The side points out there are new haptic feedback patterns within the code for when the user enables or disables the handset’s silent mode.

The report writes:

The new patterns make the phone vibrate more prominently when the user switches between modes, which should be quite useful for new phones with an Action Button.

In previous versions of iOS, there was only a quick haptic feedback for when the iPhone goes into Silent Mode, but never for when Silent Mode is disabled. While the new haptic feedback for when Silent Mode is turned on is available for all iPhone models, the feedback for switching back to normal mode is unused.

9to5Mac

Previous reports have suggested users will be able to select from a number of purposes for the Action Button, which will be similar to what Apple introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra last year.

For instance, you may be able to map it to open the camera app, begin a voice memo, alter the do not disturb settings and so forth.

Apple could unveil the iPhone 15 range as soon as September 13 if recent reports are to be believed. Once again there are expected to be four models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Action Button is expected to be reserved for the higher-end pair, if indeed it does come to fruition. Kudos to the eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Mac for picking up on this increased likelihood.

