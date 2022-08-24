iOS 16.1 could let you delete Apple Wallet

Apple’s first major update of its forthcoming iOS 16 could let you delete the Apple Wallet app altogether.

We’re mere weeks away from iOS 16 rolling out to new and old iPhones alike, accompanied by the announcement of the iPhone 14 range. However, Apple has been releasing iOS 16 betas since June, and the latest version houses a small but interesting new detail.

It seems you’ll be able to delete Apple Wallet altogether once iOS 16.1 comes around.

iOS 16.0 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 have both rolled out to developers, but it’s the latter that contains the salient detail. iPadOS 16 has been officially delayed, so will actually debut as part of the wider iOS 16.1 update.

In looking into the iPadOS 16.1 code, 9to5Mac has discovered the option to delete Apple Wallet. At present, it’s only possible to hide this preinstalled app from view, indicating how integral it is to iOS in Apple’s book.

Without Wallet, of course, you won’t be able to store your cards and thus make mobile payments using Apple Pay. So why would Apple include such an option?

It’s likely to come down to the many antitrust cases that are being waged against Apple right now. The EU, for example, has objected to Apple restricting NFC payments on its platform to just Apple Pay, while banks and other financial institutions also take exception to such payments being funnelled through Apple.

Apple is clearly easing off a little with its restrictive payment policies, with iOS 16 finally set to allow third part web browsers to incorporate Apple Pay. It’ll be interesting to see just how much it’s willing to open up without legal coercion.