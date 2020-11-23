iOS 15 to lose support for a number of iPhones – rumour

If this early rumour is to be believed, iOS 15 might spell the end of updates for a number of older Apple iPhones.

When Apple released iOS 14 in September it was compatible with all the phones that ran the previous version, however that could change next year. Well, that’s if this rumour turns out to be true.

It looks like iOS 15 could ditch support for both the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE (The Verifier, via MacRumors), leaving the oldest iPhones to support the update being the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, both of which were released in September 2016.

The iPhone 6S was released in 2015, while the original iPhone SE came along a couple of months later in March 2016. If iOS 14 is to be the last update for those phones, then Apple has supported the phones for a good number of years.

Of course, until this is confirmed by Apple it’s worth taking this rumour with a pinch of salt. Little else is known about iOS 15 at this stage, with iOS 14 only being available to download for the past couple of months. It added in homescreen widgets, a new App Library for storing your downloads and picture-in-picture support for the iPhone.

Apple tends to announce the next version of its iOS platform during WWDC, with a beta version following before a full release alongside that years iPhone models.

We recently reviewed the iPhone 12, with our verdict readng, “The iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model. For £799/$799, this is a seriously complete device. The screen is great (even if a higher refresh rate screen would be nice), design the best you’ll find at the minute and the cameras reliably take ace snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s also 5G, HDR video recording, all the benefits of iOS and MagSafe.”

