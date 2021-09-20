iOS 15 release: What time can you download the software?

Apple has announced that the iOS 15 software will be released today (September 20), just a few days before the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro arrive.

The latest update to the software the powers the iPhone and iPad was first announced a few months ago at Apple’s WWDC. It has been in both developer and public betas since that announcement and is now ready for primetime.

What time does iOS 15 release?

In typical Apple fashion, iOS 15 hasn’t been given an official release time and all we know officially is that it will arrive today at some point.

However, judging by previous years it would make sense for the software to go live around 6PM BST (1PM EDT, 7:00PM CEST). This could change and we’ll update this article if we learn more or if Apple does indeed confirm what time the software will be available.

As has been the case for the past number of years, the software will be downloaded via your device (or by connecting it to a computer) and if you have ‘Automatic Updates’ turned on it should all be completed automatically.

What’s new?

iOS 15 is a fairly minor update in terms of big user-facing features, especially now the headline SharePlay tech has been delayed to a later update. SharePlay will let you watch and listen to TV shows, films and music with others at the same time and it’s coming to multiple Apple devices. While it was present in the earlier betas, SharePlay was later removed.

Could we be getting a smaller notch?

Other iPhone improvements include rejigged notifications, a new Notes app and plenty of changes to iMessage.

The iPad is getting a fairly hefty update with iOS 15. Multitasking works in a similar way to before but it’s much easier to initiate the various window states now. The iPad has also picked up the App Library organisation feature we first saw in iOS 14 on the iPhone and you can now place widgets anywhere on the homescreen.