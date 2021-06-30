Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 public betas are here

Apple has released the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas, allowing iPhone and iPad users to sample the new features revealed at WWDC in June.

The first public beta versions of watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch is also part of today’s release schedule ahead of this autumns releases.

Those wishing to download the update will need to registered for the Public Beta Program and install profiles on their devices before they can download and install the operating systems. From there, they’ll have access to regular beta versions throughout the summer.

Apple recommends users don’t install the beta versions on their primary devices, because many of the features and apps will be incomplete or experiencing teething problems. However, if doing so on your primary iPhone, you should back it up first.

For iOS 15, Apple is adding new features to FaceTime, like the new SharePlay feature, which is a version of the Watch Party software we’ve seen from streaming services. FaceTime will also come to Android and Windows users via the web.

Messages, Photos, Wallet and Weather apps will all receive improvements, while a new Focus app enables users to concentrate on work, driving or personal use cases.

iPadOS 15 is a more subtle update which brings Live Widgets into play, as well as the popular App Library feature. The multitasking and Split View features are getting a refresh, while the Notes app is getting its biggest overhaul ever.

Apple’s watchOS 8 focuses on physical and mental health once again with a new Reflect app designed to inspire mindful thinking.

Apple is once again prioritising compatibility with this year’s updates, ensuring more than half a decade of devices can access the latest software. All final versions of the operating systems will arrive this autumn, likely in October alongside new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
