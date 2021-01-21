iOS 15 could spell doom for three popular iPhone models

Apple may end support for the iPhone 6s range and original iPhone SE when iOS 15 arrives this autumn, according to a new report.

The French site iPhoneSoft (via 9to5Mac) reckons the pair of 2015/2016 handsets are on the chopping block as Apple whittles down the number of legacy devices eligible to receive new updates.

The site says the information comes from a “developer friend” and would suggest it is devices with the A9 processor which are being phased out. The best iPhone now runs an A14 Bionic processor, of course.

Apple often culls at least one range of iPhones whenever it launches a new operating system, but performs far better than the rival Google Android platform by ensuring iPhone owners get day-one iOS upgrades for at least 5 years after they go on sale.

The iPhone 6s was notable for an improved 12-megapixel camera, with a better Touch ID sensor. The device had the same design as the iPhone 6, but improved durability over complaints the previous generation was easy to bend. It’s still quite a popular phone, particularly on the secondary market, largely because it still receives annual iOS updates.

Likewise with the iPhone SE, which was launched in March 2016 and saw a return to a smaller form factor for those seeking a pocket-sized device. So popular was the device, Apple fans were clamouring for a sequel until the iPhone SE 2 finally arrived last spring.

However, iOS 15 looks likely to be the end of the road for those handsets as Apple continues to add more and more phones to the range in 2021 and beyond.

Back in December Apple revealed that 72% of all eligible devices were already running on iOS 14, just two months after its launch. 81% of devices launched in the previous four years had downloaded and installed the operating system.

Are you still rocking an iPhone 6s or iPhone SE (2016)? Would this chance prompt you to upgrade?