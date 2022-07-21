 large image

iOS 15.6 arrives with fixes and one big addition

Apple has released iOS 15.6, which is set to be the final update before iOS 16 rolls out with the iPhone 14.

Back when the iOS 15.6 beta first started rolling out to developers, we noted that there was a certain sense of mystery surrounding this late-in-the-day update. Apple had already provided everything it said it would throughout the life of iOS 15, so it wasn’t clear what or if anything more could be added.

As it turns out, there’s one notable addition. In iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, we gain the option within the TV app to restart a live sport game that’s already in progress, as well as pausing, rewinding, and fast-forwarding.

That’s it for fresh features in iOS 15.6. The rest is all bug fixes, with one addressing the occasional tendency to show that your storage was full within the Settings menu when there was still space.

Another relates to connected braille devices becoming unresponsive in the Mail app, while Apple has also addressed a Safari bug that could see a tab reverting to a previous page.

It’s a fairly light update, as predicted, but iOS 15.6 still requires a fairly hefty 555MB download. It’s available now for the iPhone 6S and later, as well as the iPad Air 2 and later and the iPod Touch 7.

The really exciting stuff is set to come via iOS 16 in just a couple of months. The betas are already rolling out, showcasing a completely revamped lockscreen, integrated , live text transcription, the magical ability to lift out isolated objects from an image, and more.

