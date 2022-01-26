iOS 15.3 has no new features, but you should still install it right now

Apple has released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 but, what has traditionally been a significant update with anticipated features, doesn’t bring anything new to the table.

The third major update of this generation brings a number of security fixes and updates, but features like Universal Control still missing in action for iPad and Mac.

The terse release notes for the 977MB (iPhone 12 Pro Max) update read: “iOS 15.3 includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users.”

However, that doesn’t mean this is an update to avoid. iOS/iPadOS 15.3 brings a fix for a significant Siri vulnerability that could have been leaking users’ browser history and Google ID data to websites.

That was despite Apple’s best efforts with recent versions of Safari to ensure iPhone, iPad and Mac users were protected from aggressive tracking between websites.

iPhone and iPad users will hope that version 15.4 will bring some new features along for the right, which is likely to arrive at some point before WWDC in June 2022. Namely, the aforementioned Universal Control feature. It is designed to allow users to move between their Mac and iPad displays seamlessly with a single mouse or keyboard and was initially advertised as a headline feature.

Apple is also rolling out updates for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and Mac users today, There’s tvOS 15.3 and HomePod 15.3, which opens up multi-user voice support for Siri in a few more countries.

macOS 12.2 features the same Safari fix and improvements for ProMotion scrolling on the new MacBook Pro models. watchOS 8.4 is again focused on bug fixes, with no new features to speak of.