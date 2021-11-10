 large image

iOS 15.2 finally set to add Digital Legacy feature

The next major update to Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 15.2, will add the long awaited Digital Legacy feature.

This feature, which is rolling out as part of iOS 15.2 beta 2, will enable a nominated Legacy Contact to access your iCloud data in the event of your passing.

It’s an iOS 15 feature that Apple highlighted at WWDC 2021 back in June, but it didn’t make the initial cut when iOS 15 rolled out in September.

Nor was Digital Legacy present in the initial beta for iOS 15.2, which rolled out late last month. That early test version brought with its App Privacy Report and several improvements, but not this important feature.

By nominating a Legacy Contact as part of this new Digital Legacy feature, your loved ones will be able to access your photos, videos, and documents in the event of an untimely death. For those worrying about data security, your nominated person will need to supply the designated access key and a death certificate in order to do so.

If you’re part of the iOS 15 beta program, and you’re running the latest iOS 15.2 beta, simply head to Settings > Apple ID > Password and Security to find the new Legacy Contact option.

Facebook implemented a similar ‘legacy contacts’ feature way back in 2015, which enables a nominated person to download an archive of everything the deceased individual has ever shared on Facebook. Apple is a little tardy on this one.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
