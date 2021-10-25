 large image

iOS 15.1 officially released with SharePlay and new iPhone 13 camera features

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has released iOS 15.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.1 for iPad, introducing the SharePlay watch party-like tool, delayed from the original release last month.

The SharePlay feature enables those in the Apple ecosystem to enjoy media together via the FaceTime video calling platform. Apps will need to be on board with the platform too, enabling users to perfectly sync the content, so everyone is watching at the same time.

Apple describes it as “an entirely new way to have shared experiences family and friends in FaceTime.” Today’s launch also includes SharePlay for iOS 15.1 in Fitness+ so you can sync workouts with friends and family too.

If you have an Apple TV, you can watch the shared video on the big screen while keeping everyone present on the iPhone or iPad screen, while there’s also the option to browse the web or photos together using screen sharing.

SharePlay is one of the headline iOS 15 features, so it was somewhat disappointing to see it miss the cut for the original launch, but now users can finally give it a try.

Elsewhere in iOS 15.1, Apple is adding the ability to turn off the Auto Macro camera mode for the iPhone 13 Pro. The change comes after early adopters claimed the feature, which kicked in when the subject is within 5.5-inches of the rear camera, was “jittery.”

Today’s update adds the expected toggle for that Auto Macro feature, so those that find it a little bit irritating can now stop the phone automatically switching to the ultra-wide camera whenever they get close to the subject.

iOS 15.1 also adds ProRes video capture using the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, another headline feature for the new handsets’ cameras. Users in the US will also be able to add their Covid vaccination card to the Apple Wallet app.

Apple is also introducing a few bug fixes, including an issue that caused audio to pause when locking the screen. You can download iOS 15.1 now by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. The update is a significant 1.4GB on my iPhone 12 Pro Max.

