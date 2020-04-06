iOS 14 leak hints at massive Android feature coming to iPhone 12

If this latest iOS 14 leak is to be believed then the next version of Apple’s iPhone software will finally add widgets onto the homescreen – an Android feature we have wanted for ages.

Allegedly codenamed ‘Avocado’ the new homescreen option will let you add widgets – basically little hubs of information that don’t require you to open an app to view – among your usual collection of apps, freely moving them around.

This looks to be a marked improvement over how widgets work currently on iPadOS 13 where they can be locked to the side of the screen, They’re not available at all on iPhone, unless you scroll over to the Today tab.

Homescreen wigdets have been commonplace on Android since the very first version of the Google-owned OS, giving users a little more freedom and customisability. The report from 9to5Mac does go on to say the feature is still in testing though, and it could end up being scrapped by the time we get our first look at iOS 14. If implemented it would be the biggest change to the look of iOS since it was first introduced.

Another feature that looks like it might be coming to iOS 14 is a new way of picking out a wallpaper. Twitter user @DongleBookPro revealed some screenshots that show a more customisable way of choosing your wallpaper, complete with specific sections (Classic Stripes, Earth & Moon) and the option for more simple coloured backgrounds. These would likely be desirable if you’re going to have a lot of widgets on your screen.

Apple usually uses WWDC to announce its next version of iOS and that takes place in June. Of course, these are just rumours at the minute and it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt until officially revealed. If iOS 14 is revealed in June, expect it to hit beta shortly after and see a full consumer release alongside the iPhone 12 in September.

