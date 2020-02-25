It looks like iPhone fans will be getting treated to a brand new multitasking view with the release of iOS 14 later this year.

The feature, which lets you quickly switch between and close apps, will have a new layout in late 2020, according to Twitter tipster Ben Geskin.

Currently, the apps appear as stacked cards. The feature gives users a close up view of the app they last opened, along with a slither of every other app that they can swipe right to view.

The new design displays four smaller tabs when you swipe up on your display, allowing you to view multiple apps at once.

The video, which was shared by 91mobiles this week, shows an iOS 14 internal build running on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The display shows the four most recently opened apps at a time, though it looks as though you can view more by swiping right.

The tabs appear and close pretty fast, leaving the whole process of closing apps looking smooth, and the little lock icon above each app means you might be able to save your favorite apps from accidentally getting swiped closed.

While a handful of Geskin’s followers have commented comparing the new multitasker to Xiaomi’s MIUI, Apple actually already has a similar feature implemented on its iPadOS.

Geskin also showed a photo of the ‘App Switcher’ settings and it looks as though the new style will be called ‘Grid Switcher’.

Furthermore, the fact that the word ‘Switcher’ is cut off in the top left corner could suggest that iOS 14 is being designed with a smaller (or without) a notch in mind.

These screenshots and videos don’t have everyone convinced, though. A large number of the comments on Geskin’s Twitter thread are users claiming that this new update looks suspiciously similar to a common jailbreak feature.

Either way, Apple fans will need to wait until WWDC in June to find out what updates are coming with iOS 14 and the iPhone 12.

