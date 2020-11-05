iOS 14.2 is now available to download: What’s new?

Ahead of iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini pre-orders opening, Apple has released iOS 14.2 for all. Here’s what’s new in the latest update.

Apple isn’t shy about quickly turning round updates for iOS and even though the latest version of the iPhone and iPad OS is only a few months old, we’re already at iOS 14.2. The latest update is now available to download on any iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch that supports iOS 14.

Related: Best iPhone

What’s new in iOS 14.2?

This is a fairly hefty update, bringing with it a whole bunch of new features for your Apple device. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new:

100 new emoji. These include, according to the release notes, animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji and more.

The scene detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene (iPad Air 4)

Optimised battery charging for AirPods

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod Mini

Eight wallpapers (in both light and dark versions)

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple Tv 4K for stereo, surround and Atmos audio

Magnifier can detect people nearby using the LiDAR sensor on supported iPads

As for bug fixes, Apple is also highlighting a number of them that have been squashed here. They include fixes to the following issues:

Camera viewfinder appearing black

Reminders defaulting to times in the past

Photo widget not displaying content

Voice memos interrupted by incoming phone calls

The screen going black when viewing Netflix

Keyboard on the lock screen missing touches when you’re entering your passcode

It’s been a busy few months for Apple. We’ve had the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, with the larger and smaller versions coming very soon. The HomePod mini is coming very soon too, and the latest iPad Air is available too. And let’s not forget the big event planned for November 10, where we expect to see ARM Macs revealed.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…