This new iOS 13 feature could floor even die-hard Apple fans

Apple is widely expected to release the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 13, at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June – and the latest leak points to more new emoji and Animoji coming to the iPhone this year.

Taking place between June 3-7, WWDC 2019 is where Apple traditionally focuses on its new software releases, with iOS and macOS taking centre stage most years.

In the case of iOS 13, which is the OS that will ship with the rumoured iPhone 11 this autumn, we’ve already heard mooted talk of a handful of exciting new features.

Chief among the iOS 13 rumours is an all-new dark mode, the addition of app tabs, a dedicated undo gesture, and a refresh of the iPad’s interface.

There’s also going to be plenty of new emoji added in iOS 13, and while it’s easy to argue that these don’t really represent a new ‘feature’, the fact is they’re likely to be used by exponentially more iPhone users on a day-to-day basis than a system-wide dark mode is.

In fact, the Cupertino-based company already gave us a preview of some 230 new emoji coming to iOS 13 earlier in the year – but that’s not all, according to Apple developer Steve Troughton-Smith.

He has iOS 13 also adding four new Animoji characters: a cow, octopus, mouse, and an emoji face.

That’s right, could be an emoji Animoji. Because 2019 and all that hooey.

Just what it might look like is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to say it could end up being one of WWDC’s more…amusing ‘reveals’, if it turns out to be true.

Troughton-Smith is certainly on Apple’s inside track when it comes to using early beta versions of its software – and has accurately tipped us off to iOS and macOS features in the past – we won’t actually know if he’s right until WWDC in June.

Animoji, which are animated emoji, are available on the iPhone X and above – so the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR as well as the original X model.

What do you want to see in iOS 13? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.