Your iPhone might miss out on iOS 13

A new report has raised fears that some of the most popular iPhone models will not support iOS 13 when it is rolled out later this year.

According to the leak, the following iPhones will not receive the update: iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus.

The report comes from French publication iPhoneSoft, which claims to have been tipped off by a developer who’s apparently familiar with Apple’s software plans.

This would be a significant shift in software policy, as 2018’s iOS 12 update maintained support for all the same devices as iOS 11.

That means we can still expect iOS 13 to be rolled out to the following devices: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max (and of course the yet-to-be announced iPhone 11).

The report also claims that two iPad models will not receive iOS 13: the iPad Mini 2, and the iPad Air. The rest of the iPad range is expected to receive the update.

While Apple’s long-term software support is still enough to make turn Android users green with envy, some Apple customers will no doubt disappointed to hear that their phone may no longer keep up with the rest. In light of disappointing recent smartphone sales, perhaps Apple is hoping to encourage more of its user base to upgrade to recent devices.

Of course, none of this has yet been confirmed by Tim Cook and co, and we’re expecting to hear a lot more about iOS 13 at WWDC at the start of June.

For users who prefer compact phones, the withdrawal of OS support for the iPhone SE could be a particularly bitter pill to swallow. The size of smartphone screens is increasing across the board, and now it can be difficult to find a device you can operate easily with one hand, which was a key selling point of this 2016 device.

But to take an optimistic view, it might be an encouraging indication that Apple has plans to release a successor device — the speculated iPhone SE 2.

