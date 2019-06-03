iOS 13 is the end of the road for these iPhone and iPad models

Whenever Apple launches a new version of iOS, many iPhone owners wonder whether this might be the end for their handset.

While Apple has generally been fantastic when it comes to supporting – and in many cases, improving – much older handsets, one generation of phones often drops off.

Unfortunately, this year it’s two. When iOS 13 lands the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus will not be among those able to handle it. The news comes ahead of the release of the first developer beta for iOS 13, which will become available at some point today, following the WWDC 2019 keynote.

A list of compatible devices fails to show the iPhone 5s, 5C, 6 and 6 Plus among the list of compatible devices. Here are the iPhone handsets that will have iOS 13:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Of course, this isn’t the only new piece of mobile software rolling out to developers today. The company has spun out iOS into a specific iPad-centric version called – yes, you guessed it – iPad OS.

This OS will see the end of the road for iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini 3, all of which supported iOS 12 last year. Here are the models that will get the new iPadOS.

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2017)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2015)

iPad Pro 11 (2018)

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017)

iPad Pro 9.7 (2016)

iPad Air (2019)

iPad Air 2

iPad (2018)

iPad (2017)

iPad Mini (2019)

iPad Mini 4

In order to download both betas today, you need to be a registered developer. Apple has pledged to bring a public beta for iOS 13 and iPad OS next month.

To download the beta software you’ll need to head to Apple’s developer portal, log-in with your account details and install the files either via iTunes or directly through your device. This is a paid-for service and you’ll need to have an active subscription to access it.