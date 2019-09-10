iOS 13, iPadOS watchOS 6 and macOS Catalina release dates revealed

Apple has confirmed iOS 13 will be available to download on September 19, while iPad owners will have to wait until the end of the month for iPadOS.

Following the announcement of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple revealed the iOS 13 operating system will be available to download in just over a week’s time.

The September 19 release date for current iPhone models ties in with the traditional release schedule, dropping just prior to the new iPhone range shipping on September 20.

That means iPhone owners will be able to sample the new system-wide dark mode, faster performance, new Memoji customisation options, and the new sign-in with Apple login system within the next nine days.

Interestingly, Apple has announced the release date for iOS 13.1, the first major update to iOS 13, which will drop on September 30.

That version, currently in beta, is expected to add several advertised iOS 13 features, such as the ability to share your ETA in Maps, new Shortcuts Automations, new dynamic wallpapers and improved volume slider icons that show the device connected.

As well as the new models, which will ship with iOS 13 out of the box, the following iPhone models are compatible with iOS 13 and iOS 13.1:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th generation)

Unfortunately, owners of compatible iPad models are going to have to wait a little longer for iPadOS – the first ever dedicated iPad operating system.

That won’t drop until September 30, which suggests that Apple still has a little bit of work to do until that version is ready.

When it does drop it’ll over seriously improved multitasking, a richer home screen with widgets and the ability to plug in a USB thumb drive to interface with the files app. iPadOS will also offer a system wide dark mode and desktop-class browsing with Safari.

As always, with any Apple software update, we’d advise you back up the phone or tablet before diving into the new operating system. The more prudent iPhone and iPad owners might like to wait a day or so to check for any serious issues with the operating system before committing, just to be on the safe side.

For Apple Watch owners, watchOS 6 will also drop on September 19, while macOS Catalina is coming on an unspecified date in October.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …